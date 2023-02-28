Police crash Hunter motorcycle show

Police have carried out thousands of random breath tests while targeting outlaw motorcycle gangs in the Upper Hunter.

The three-day operation from last Friday centred on a bike show and involved multiple police units descending on Murrurundi and Muswellbrook.

Nearly three thousand random breath tests and drug tests were carried out with a small number of riders charged, but 153 traffic infringements and 44 defect notices issued.

Police say about 11.40am on Sunday February 26, a 29-year-old man, believed to be a member of the Bandidos outlaw motorcycle gang, allegedly avoided an RBT site, but he was later stopped by officers attached to RAPTOR Squad and issued two traffic infringement notices and a defect notice.

About 12pm on Sunday, a 53-year-old man was stopped and charged with supplying a prohibited drug, three counts of possessing a prohibited drug, and possessing a prescribed restricted substance. He was granted conditional bail to appear before Tamworth Local Court on Monday March 13.