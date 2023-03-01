About 60km of fire trails upgraded around Cessnock to better protect local area

A huge section of Cessnock bushland and associated properties will be better protected during bushfires, following the completion of a major improvement to fire trails.

The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NWPS) has led the $7 million project to upgrade 60-kilometres of fire trails in the Werakata National Park.

The Mindaribba Local Aboriginal Land Council, Wonnarua Elders, the Rural Fire Service, Crown Lands, private landholders and Cessnock City Council have also been involved in the work.

NPWS Director Hunter Central Coast Kylie Yeend said the critical upgrades of 18 fire trails have improved track surfaces and drainage as well as new turning and passing bays.

“Thanks to these vital upgrades, fire trails that were previously virtually impassable can now be used to suppress bushfire and undertake hazard reduction burns.

“The trails run through the Werakatas which cover more than 6,000 hectares of Cessnock bushland, including Werakata National Park, Werakata State Conservation Area, Crown reserves and adjoining private and public lands.”

NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) District Manager for Lower Hunter Marty Siemsen said the significant upgrades would help protect life and property during bushfire and wildfire events.

“The RFS and NPWS work closely together to fight fires in reserves, national parks and bushland across the Hunter region and all across the state,” Mr Siemsen said.

“The need to have fire trails that provide easy access for our vehicles and firefighters cannot be overstated. Being able to swiftly access key bushland areas can mean the difference between containing a blaze, or having it burn out of control.

“The upgrades are part of coordinated efforts across NSW to develop a network of high-quality fire trails, as recommended by the NSW Bushfire Inquiry.

“Much of this bushland is close to urban areas, and these trails are vital in a bushfire, for when fast access is needed to protect lives and homes in the path of danger.”