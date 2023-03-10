NSW Labor accused of “fake commitment”

A funding announcement by NSW Labor to replace an antiquated bridge in Maitland is being labelled a “fake commitment”.

Ahead of the looming State Election later this month, the Opposition announced yesterday it would spend $19 million on urgent road repairs across the Hunter.

Within that $19 million they have included $2.5 million to replace Melville Ford Bridge near Aberglasslyn.

However, the current government came out swinging saying that cash had already been promised after it was announced by them and the Federal Government ten days ago.

At the end of February the NSW and Federal Government announced they would fund the remaining $4.2 million through the Infrastructure Betterment Fund and the Fixing Country Bridges Program. Maitland Council has put $1.6 million into the $6 million bridge replacement

The new concrete bridge will be built downstream from the existing bridge, widened to a dual lane road to accommodate traffic both ways, it’ll be at least 2.5 metres higher than the existing bridge and the approaches on both sides will be improved to reduce the length of closures following future flood events.

Yesterday, Maitland MP and Shadow Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Jenny Aitchison said the government had neglected the bridge for far too long.

“Melville Ford is repeatedly under water with the wet weather we have had over the last few years. With the failure of the Government to complete the long promised Singleton Bypass, local residents tell me many more people are using Melville and Maitland Vale Road to get to work, creating more damage.”

Among all the fighting, there is an upside, it doesn’t who forms government after March 25, the bridge will be replaced.