Motorcycle rider caught doing 112km/hr and a wheelie in front of police

A motorcyclist has chosen the wrong time to do a wheelie, caught by an unmarked highway patrol officer in Newcastle.

At about 5pm yesterday, a 31-year-old male motorycle rider was traveling south on Hannell Street at Wickham in a signposted 60 area.

He sped up and the unmarked Newcastle Highway Patrol vehicle behind him checked his speed at 112km/hr just as the rider decided to perform a ‘wheelie’.

The rider was stopped by police and he showed them his Class R Provisional P1 licence.

The p-plater was fined almost $4000 and had his licence suspended for six months. He also lost 18 demerit points after being hit with a range of driving offences including exceeding the speed limit, not displaying p-plates and riding a more powerful motorcycle than he was allowed on the licence he held.