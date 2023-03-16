Man dies after being knocked from Kayak on Williams River

Police have confirmed a man believed to be in his 70’s has died after being knocked off a kayak on the Williams River this afternoon.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, near Clarence Town, just before 1:30pm with reports of the incident.

At the time, NSW Ambulance said they arrived at the location and began treatment on the man, who had been pulled from the water unconscious, however he could not be saved.

Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District have commenced an investigation into the circumstances of the incident and will prepare a report for the Coroner.