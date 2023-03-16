Newcastle set to host two major conferences in October, bringing millions into local economy

Newcastle is set to welcome over 500 delegates across two weekends in October, after the city won hosting rights for two major conferences.

The Australian Regional Tourism Convention is headed to City Hall from 10 to 12 October, chosen amongst thirty other destinations across the country.

The Planning Institute of Australia’s Regional Conference will be arriving in town the following weekend.

Newcastle Council says both are set to inject more than $1.6 million into the local economy.

Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes says the events will further state our case of hosting major events domestically and internationally.

“These two events, which are expected to generate approximately 3,000 room nights for local hotels and deliver more than $1.6 million in economic benefit, are the latest in a long list of major conferences headed to Newcastle this year to reinvigorate the local business events sector following several COVID-impacted years.

“Newcastle offers broad appeal as a host destination for large-scale business events, with world-class conferencing and meeting facilities as well as a range of quality accommodation options including luxury hotels The Kingsley and QT Newcastle.

“Newcastle’s potential to host future large-scale international events is just gearing up with a major expansion of Newcastle Airport underway to enable direct flights between Newcastle and destinations in Asia, the Middle East and the Americas,” Cr Nelmes said.