Police trying to track down man who allegedly assaulted staff and exposed himself on a train

Police are trying to hunt down a man who allegedly assaulted rail staff and exposed himself on a train travelling north to Newcastle.

Officers say the man allegedly assaulted staff, damaged a toilet and exposed himself on the train between Gosford and Ourimbah at about 2:30pm on Friday 10 February this year.

Police Transport Command officers were notified of the incident and commenced an investigation into the matter.

Detectives have released CCTV images of a man they believe may be able to assist with the investigation as their inquiries continue.