Police trying to track down man who allegedly assaulted staff and exposed himself on a train

Police are trying to hunt down a man who allegedly assaulted rail staff and exposed himself on a train travelling north to Newcastle.
Officers say the man allegedly assaulted staff, damaged a toilet and exposed himself on the train between Gosford and Ourimbah at about 2:30pm on Friday 10 February this year.
Police Transport Command officers were notified of the incident and commenced an investigation into the matter.
Detectives have released CCTV images of a man they believe may be able to assist with the investigation as their inquiries continue.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/