Have you seen Robert Manning?

Police are appealing for assistance to help track down a man who was reported missing from Newcastle over the weekend.

49–year-old Robert Manning was last seen at a care centre on Broadmeadow Road at Broadmeadow around 6pm on Saturday night and after he couldn’t be located, a report was made to police.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170 centimetres tall, of medium build, brown eyes and a buzz hair cut.

It’s believed he may be in the Jesmond or Hamilton areas.

Anyone with information about Robert’s whereabouts is urged to get in touch with Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.