Have you seen Malcolm who has been missing from the Hunter Valley since Saturday?

Police have issued an appeal for public assistance to help locate a man who has been missing from the Hunter Valley since early Saturday morning.

44-year-old Malcolm Appleby, also known as Raymond Parnell, was last seen driving east on the Hunter Expressway near Branxton at around 1:45am.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180 centimetres tall, of slim build, with unshaven and balding hair, and a large scar on one of his lower legs.

He may be driving a 2003 green Toyota Corolla with NSW number plate AW54NZ.

Anyone with information is urged to get in touch with Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.