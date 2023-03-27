Lake Macquarie Councillor calling for library equity across the city

The proposed opening hours of a new library at Cameron Park are raising the eyebrow of one Lake Macquarie Councillor.

The Sugar Valley Library-Museum is proposed to open only four days per week, and be closed by 2pm and 3pm Tuesday to Friday, catering for up to 30,000 residents

Compared with Swansea Library, which captures around half the amount of residents, it is open six days per week, with much longer hours.

North Ward Councillor Brian Adamthwaite will put a motion to the council tonight calling for what he calls library equity.

He wants the operating hours of Sugar Valley Library to be reviewed.