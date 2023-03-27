Knights break losing drought at home defeating the Raiders

The Newcastle Knights have finally broken their losing streak at home with a triumph over the Canberra Raiders yesterday afternoon.

Newcastle defeated the visitors 24-14 at McDonald Jones Stadium making it their second win in four games this season lifting them from 16th to 12th on the ladder.

Both teams scored in the first half with the Raiders leading 14-8 at the break.

Knights winger Greg Marzhew starred for the side on debut scoring his first try in the 17th minute and then opening the scoring for Newcastle in the second half catching a long, floating pass from five-eighth Tyson Gamble and diving over the try line.

It was his performance that helped the Knights bag their win.

“I got to finish off all the hard work that the middles put in, the ball found its way out here and I just had to put it down.

“We tried to make a big emphasis on getting through their middles and tiring them out.

“These guys [home crowd] gave me energy! Throughout the game just when I thought I was out on my haunches these guys gave me the energy to push even more!”

Just over 15,100 fans packed into McDonald Jones Stadium to witness the win.

Newcastle play the Sea Eagles in their next game this Saturday.