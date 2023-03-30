Teenager in serious condition after crash at Lambton

Police are investigating a serious crash that happened at Lambton last night.

Emergency services were called to Croudace Street near Chillcott Street at about 7:40pm after a utility and a motorcycle collided.

A 17-year-old motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries including to their head and were taken to the John Hunter Hospital where its understood they were put in an induced coma.

The driver of the utility was uninjured. The 29-year-old was subject to a breath test at the crash scene which was negative but he was also taken to hospital for mandatory blood and urine testing.

Croudace Road was closed for a couple of hours last night while crash investigators examined the scene.

Investigations are underway to work out what happened.