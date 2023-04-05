AGL proposes large-scale battery project at Tomago

AGL has announced a 500 megawatt battery storage facility for Tomago.

The energy giant has lodged a scoping report with the NSW Department of Planning and Environment for the large-scale battery storage facility that they’re proposing to build on the corner of the Pacific Highway and Old Punt Road at Tomago.

It will have the capacity to store up to 2,000 megawatt-hours within the Hunter-Central Coast Renewable Energy Zone.

AGL has already announced the development of large grid-scale battery projects in NSW, South Australia and Victoria. They also have plans to build a battery storage unit on the site of the Liddell Power Station in Muswellbrook once it shuts down.

An AGL spokesperson said they expect to proceed to public consultation on the project later this year.

“Through projects like the Tomago Battery AGL is advancing and accelerating our project pipeline to meet our 5GW target of renewable generation and firming in place by the end of 2030.

“AGL has a long history in the Hunter, and we will continue to positively contribute to the region through projects like the Tomago Battery, operation of Bayswater Power Station, our Hunter Energy Hub plans at the site of the Liddell power station and our joint venture contribution to the Muswellbrook Pumped Hydro Project.

“AGL has the largest renewables and storage portfolio of any ASX-listed company, having invested $4.8 billion over two decades in renewable and firming generation.”

Construction on the Tomago battery would take up to 24 months and AGL is aiming to start in the second half of 2026 so it’s complete by 2028.