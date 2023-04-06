CCTV vision released in relation to Muswellbrook home invasion

Police have released CCTV footage of two people they believe may be able to help with their inquires into a horrific home invasion in Muswellbrook last month.

In the early hours of March 4th police were called to a home on Forbes street, following reports of an aggravated robbery.

They were told five armed men forced there way into the home and demanded money before assaulting the occupants.

Two dogs at then home were also attacked and required vet care.

The CCTV footage was taken from a business in Wellington.

The man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged in his late teens to mid-20s, with shaved hair, long rat tail, and a small amount of facial hair on his chin. He was wearing a black Under Armour shirt, dark coloured Nike pants and grey joggers.

The woman is described as also being of Caucasian appearance, aged between 25-35 with dark hair. She was wearing black nail polish and a custom “In Loving Memory” shirt, grey shorts and thongs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers