Lake Macquarie Marine Rescue tops most rescues for third consecutive month

Lake Macquarie Marine Rescue has come in on top for the third consecutive month, as the busiest unit in the state.

The base, stationed out of Swansea Heads, conducted 65 rescues in March, way in front of the second busiest unit at Botany Port Hacking which conducted 31, and Port Stephens which came in just behind with 30.

Marine Rescue NSW says across the state there were 425 rescues across 46 units and 37 per cent of those were caused by engine failure.

Acting Deputy Commissioner Darren Schott says many of these incidents were preventable.

“It’s vitally important that boaters keep their vessel properly serviced and always carry enough fuel for their journey,” Mr Schott said.