Maitland teacher facing court over alleged assault on student

A teacher who allegedly assaulted a student at Maitland Grossman High School last month is due to face court today.

The 62-year-old male teacher who is facing common assault charges, was arrested on March 21 after reports a student had been allegedly assaulted.

Footage of the alleged incident was circulated on social media and it shows a paper fight where students were throwing balls of paper before the situation escalated.

The teacher was granted conditional bail at the time to appear before Maitland Local Court today.

