Kalyn Ponga set to return to Knights squad in coming weeks

The Newcastle Knights have confirmed skipper Kalyn Ponga is likely to return to rugby league, after undergoing significant testing for the number of concussions he suffered early this season.

Ponga recently flew to Canada for neurological testing which isn’t available in Australia and the club says the results indicate the co-captain is ready to resume his return to performance program.

Knights Director of Football Peter Parr says the focus will be on building his physical and tactical performance, with the aim to return in round eight against the North Queensland Cowboys in Townsville.

““We are comfortable with the objective evidence from our independent testing, indicating normalisation of his cognitive function.

“Kalyn has recovered well from his recent concussion, however he has had limited specific training due to the amount of travel he has had to undertake in recent weeks,” Mr Parr said.