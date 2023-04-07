Hunter Valley Police arrest two women in relation to Mid-North Coast shooting

Two women have been arrested by Hunter Valley Police as part of investigations into a shooting on the Mid-North Coast earlier this year.

Emergency Services were rushed to a home at Seven Oaks, north of Kempsey, on January 26, with reports of the incident and when they arrived, found a man with a gunshot wound to his arm. He was taken to hospital in a stable condition and has since recovered.

A strike force was established in the aftermath to investigate and has since seen two men charged. They remain before the courts.

On Tuesday detectives assisted by Hunter Valley Police, executed a search warrant at a home on Adelaide Street at Paxton, where the two women – aged 30 and 33 – were arrested and taken to Cessnock Police Station.

The 30-year-old woman was charged with discharge firearm etc intend cause grievous bodily harm, and do act etc intending to pervert the course of justice.

She first appeared before Cessnock Local Court on Wednesday, where she was formally refused bail to appear before Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday May 31.

The 33-year-old woman was charged with conceal serious indictable offence, and do act etc intending to pervert the courts of justice.

She first appeared before Cessnock Local Court on Wednesday, where she was formally refused bail to appear before Cessnock Local Court on April 19.