Police appeal for information about alleged 2022 sexual assault at Tanilba Bay

Police have issued an appeal to track down a man who assisted a woman who was a victim of an alleged sexual assault at Tanilba Bay last year.

Officers have been told a woman was sexually assaulted near Lemon Tree Passage Road between 8am and 10am on the morning of Monday July 31.

Their inquiries have also revealed a man driving past stopped and assisted the woman before driving her to an address in Mallabula where he dropper her off.

Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police are keen to speak with that driver who may be able to further assist investigators.

Anyone with information is urged to get in touch with Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.