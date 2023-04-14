Woman charged for using property allegedly stolen in violent home invasion at Muswellbrook

Police have charged a woman in relation to an alleged violent home invasion in Muswellbrook last month that left four people and two dogs injured.

At about 2:20pm last Thursday, an allegedly stolen key card was used at a service station on Arthur Street in Wellington in the state’s central west.

Police allege that key card was stolen during a reported home invasion on Forbes Street in Muswellbrook on Saturday 4 March.

During that home invasion police have been told that five men – armed with weapons including machetes, knives, hammers and a pole – forced their way into the house and demanded money, before assaulting four occupants inside.

Two men and two women were treated at the scene for various non-life threatening injuries including a suspected skull fracture, broken jaw, broken arm and lacerations. They were all taken to the John Hunter Hospital for further treatment.

Two dogs, a great dane cross and a bull mastiff that jumped into action to protect their owners were also struck with machetes and were treated by a vet for serious injuries.

Hunter Valley Police District established Strike Force Blisville to investigate the home invasion.

The five men allegedly involved are still outstanding.

As part of those investigations, a 29-year-old woman was arrested on Hawkins Street at Wellington at about 4:30pm on Wednesday afternoon.

She was taken to Wellington Police Station where she was charged with two counts of dishonestly obtain property by deception, and receive property-theft=serious indictable offence.

The woman is not alleged to have been involved in the initial home invasion in Muswellbrook.

She first appeared before Dubbo Local Court yesterday where she was formally refused bail to appear before the same court in May.

Inquiries into the home invasion in Muswellbrook are continuing under Strike Force Blisville. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.