Liaison group to help inform about Walka Water Works

Maitland residents are being invited to put their interest forward for a new community liaison group that will help guide the future staged re-opening of Walka Water Works.

It comes after $15.1 million was secured for Stage 1, which will see the restoration of the Pumphouse Building, including improvements to Ground Floor, the Eastern Annexe and adjacent lawn to reopen the popular venue for weddings, functions, and events.

There’s also a proposed onsite accommodation area with both cabins and powered sites for overnight stays.

Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold said there’s also improvements to carpark and service upgrades in the revised Stage 1 plan.

“Now we have a revised scope for improvements at Walka Water Works we can invite members of our community to play an important role in the site’s future.

“We know the community is as passionate about Walka Water Works as the Council. We look forward to launching this Community Liaison Group, to work with Council to renovate and reopen the Pumphouse, return weddings and park space, and provide some accommodation options.

“I’d like to again thank the NSW Government for coming to the table with $10 million in funding that will enhance the site for the community and provide an avenue for more people to enjoy one of Maitland’s favourite locations,’ said Mayor Penfold.

Funding for Stage 1 comes from the NSW Government’s Regional Tourism Activation Fund Round 2 ($10 million), Maitland City Council ($2 million), Reflections Holiday Parks ($1.6 million), and Crown Lands ($1.5 million).

You can find more information on Community Liaison Group expressions of interest, the revised scope of works for Stage 1, our previous grant application, and more at mait.city/walkawaterworks