Jarryd Hayne’s bail revoked in court, will spend time behind bars until sentencing next month

Former NRL player Jarryd Hayne has had his bail revoked.

The 35-year-old faced court again today, after the Director of Public Prosecutions lodged an application earlier this week to appeal the decision that Hayne would be allowed bail until his sentencing date due to concern for his welfare behind bars.

A jury found him of two counts of sexual intercourse without consent stemming from an incident in Newcastle on the NRL grand final night in 2018.

The latest means HAYNE will be in JAIL until his MAY 8 sentencing hearing. It’s understood he will be kept in confinement during his stay.