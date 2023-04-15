Police Charge Suspect In Broadmeadow Station Stabbing

A man will face court today charged over an alleged stabbing at Broadmeadow train station.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 10.15am yesterday, after reports a 28-year-old man had suffered a stab wound to his abdomen.

He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.

A 25-year-old Bar Beach man was taken to Mater Hospital under police guard.

A crime scene was established by officers from Newcastle City Police District, who commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The alleged offender was discharged from hospital late yesterday before he was arrested and taken to Newcastle Police Station, where he was charged with wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty, and possess prohibited drug.

He spent the night in custody after being refused bail and will appear at Newcastle Local Court today.