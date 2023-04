Police will continue investigating the death of a driver near East Maitland yesterday.

Emergency services were called to John Renshaw Drive at Buchanan at about 9:30am after reports a car crashed into a power pole.

The driver, believed to be a 59-year-old man died at the scene.

Hunter Valley Police District officers established a crime scene and have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.