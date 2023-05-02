Man Wanted Over DV Offences Could Be In Lake Macquarie

Police believe a wanted man from the state’s west could be here in Lake Macquarie.

There is a warrant out for 31-year-old Stroud Hooper in relation to domestic violence offences under Operation Persistence.

He is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, 165-175cm tall, with a thin build, black hair and dark brown eyes.

According to investigators from the Central North Police District, Hooper is known to frequent the Lightning Ridge, Coonamble and Lake Macquarie areas.

As police continue to conduct inquiries into his whereabouts, they are urging anyone who may have information to contact Crime Stoppers.