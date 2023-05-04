Three arrested after chase in Muswellbrook

Three people have been arrested following a police chase through Muswellbrook yesterday.

Patrolling officers attempted to stop a sedan on Francis Street at about 11am, in relation to an ongoing investigation.

When the vehicle failed stop a pursuit was initiated, however it was short lived with police terminating the pursuit shortly after due to safety concerns.

The sedan then crashed into a nearby pole on Maitland Road.

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated a 32-year-old female driver and two young people at the scene for minor injuries. The trio were then arrested by police and taken back to Muswellbrook Police Station to assist with inquiries.

The two young people were later released pending further inquiries.

Police say their investigations are ongoing.