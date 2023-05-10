Police Issue Appeal In Search For Missing Hunter Man Not Seen Since Mid-April

Police are appealing for assistance to locate a man missing from the Hunter for nearly a month.

John Simpson, aged 42, was last seen at an address on Great North Road, Laguna, on Wednesday 12 April 2023.

When he could not be located or contacted, officers attached to Hunter Valley Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.

Police and family hold serious concerns for his welfare as his disappearance is out of character.

John is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall with medium build, brown hair and a grey beard.

Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers.