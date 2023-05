Police have issued an appeal to help track down a missing man from Lake Macquarie who hasn’t been seen for two days.

44-year-old Andrew Kidley was last seen by family on Sunday.

He is described as Caucasian, 160 centimetres tall, medium build, olive complexion, with black hair and brown eyes and is known to frequent the Morisset, Warners Bay, Charlestown, Cardiff, Wallsend and Newcastle West areas.

Anyone with information is urged to get in touch with Lake Macquarie Police or Crime Stoppers.