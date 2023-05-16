Demolition starts at Darling Street Oval this week

Demolition has started at Darling Street Oval this week to make way for a new grandstand.

The $3 million project at Hamilton South is a joint venture between Newcastle Council, Newcastle Olympic FC and the state and federal governments.

Newcastle Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the joint investment will deliver a new grandstand for more than 300 spectators with female-friendly changerooms and improved disability access, as well as the refurbishment of existing amenities and a new formal off-street carpark.

“City of Newcastle is committed to investing in premium-level facilities that will not only benefit our local football talent but allow Newcastle to attract even more sporting events,

“This project will deliver female-friendly changerooms to better cater for the growing participation of girls and women in football at both a local and national level.”

Amenities for people with a disability will be included on both levels of the building, while a lift will ensure the facility is fully accessible. The new grandstand will also include a community space and designated accessibility area on the upper floor for spectating.

Newcastle Olympic FC President George Sofianos said as a club that is approaching its 50th anniversary in 2026, its facilities have experienced a dramatic increase in usage from their 480 players and visiting teams.

“Newcastle Olympic has long been one of the powerhouse clubs in Northern NSW, but with the introduction of a comprehensive Women’s Football program in 2020, our club has been elevated further,

“This new facility, and the upgrades to existing amenities, means that Darling Street Oval will be one of the few football facilities in the area with four changerooms and match official rooms, all of which are female friendly.

“In addition, it will be a more accessible facility, providing a more inclusive and enhanced football experience for all players, staff and spectators.”