19 firefighter graduates headed for the Hunter

19 of more than 200 freshly graduated firefighters are heading to the Hunter following a graduation ceremony on Friday.

The new recruits have spent 14 weeks learning their trade to help deal with the various fire emergencies they will be facing, as well as search and rescue skills, applying first aid, heavy vehicle driving and HAZMAT training.

The new intake is made up of 180 men and 45 women and will see 61 join the force permanently and 164 who qualify as on-call.

Minister for Emergency Service Jihad Dib says the recruits are in for a rewarding career.

“It speaks volumes that the overwhelming motive for joining Fire and Rescue NSW is to make a positive difference to the community and it’s great to see that this year’s recruits have come from all walks of life.

“It takes a special type of person to risk their own life, to protect the lives of others and I’d like to congratulate all 225 firefighters graduating today – they’ll be doing so much more than putting out fires,” Mr Dib said.