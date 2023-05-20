Duo Face Court After Police Pursuit Through Newcastle And Lake Macquarie

Two people have faced court after allegedly leading police on a pursuit through Newcastle and Lake Macquarie.

Officers were patrolling in Hamilton just after 7 o’clock on Thursday night when they spotted an SUV that had been reported stolen travelling on Steel Street.

All attempts to pull the vehicle over failed and police were forced to chase it all the way to Macquarie Street in Cardiff South where it collided with a tree.

The driver of the SUV, a 21-year-old woman and the 42-year-old male passenger were arrested and taken back to Belmont Police Station.

The woman was charged with 12 offences including four counts of take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, two counts of drive motor vehicle during disqualification period, police pursuit – not stop – drive dangerously, goods in personal custody suspected being stolen, shoplifting and larceny.

The man was charged with be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner.

They faced Belmont Local Court on Friday where the woman was refused bail and will remain behind bars until she returns to court on Monday. The man was bailed and will reappear in July.