Jeff Smith to take on General Manager role at Maitland City Council

Maitland City Council has a new General Manager, following David Evans stepping down from the role.

Jeff Smith has been selected by Council from a field of more than 90 candidates and brings with him a wealth of experience, having worked across a number of Council’s in Sydney, including Northern Beaches and Randwick in senior positions, as well as at Port Stephens.

Mr Smith will be taking over the role on July 3 from David Evans, who announced in February that he would not be seeking re-appointment after 25 years.

Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold has welcomed the appointment

“We are confident Jeff will be a great attribute to our council moving forward.

“Jeff is an accountant by trade and certainly has a breadth of experience in council roles.

“We are confident he will assist us to fine tune the council to lead the community into the future, to ensure we are providing the services the people of Maitland are asking,” Mr Penfold said.

