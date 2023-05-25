FIFA Women’s World Cup to light up Newcastle’s Wheeler Place

With the countdown on to the FIFA Women’s World Cup in July, Newcastle Council has announced it will host live sites for the Matildas games.

Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes proposed the public screenings in a mayoral minute at this week’s meeting which gained unanimous support.

Council will now investigate the options for establishing a live site in Wheeler Place.

Wheeler Place hosted similar event for the national men’s team matches in December where thousands of fans packed out the area, when the Socceroos took on Argentina for a spot in the quarter finals.

Image: Fans packing out Wheeler Place in December for the World Cup