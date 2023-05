A man has been pulled unconscious from the water at a Port Stephens beach this afternoon.

Emergency Services were called to One Mile Beach at Anna Bay just before 1:30pm, with reports on-duty lifeguards had assisted the man from the water before performing CPR.

NSW Ambulance Paramedics took over, while the team from the Westpac Rescue Helicopter were called in to join the effort.

The man was eventually stabilised before he was flown to the John Hunter Hospital in a serous condition.