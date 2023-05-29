Information sessions on Hunter Gas Pipeline this week

There’s another round of community drop-in sessions this week on the Hunter Gas Pipeline Project.

Santos bought the pipeline project in August last year that will see an 833 kilometre pipeline built between Newcastle and Narrabri and into Queensland, and once it is fully operational the pipeline will deliver more than half of NSW’s gas demand.

The project has planning approval from both state government’s and will coincide with Santos’ Narrabri gas project.

Hundreds of landholders along the route of the pipeline are very much against the project and have signed numerous petitions in the past in a bid to get the project thrown out.

The drop-in information sessions will provide landholders and community members an opportunity to ask any questions they may have about the Hunter Gas Pipeline and Narrabri Lateral Pipeline projects.

Drop-in sessions will be held at:

Hexham

Date: Monday, 29 May 2023

Venue: Hexham Bowling Club, 290 Old Maitland Road, Hexham, NSW 2322

Time: 2.00pm – 6.00pm

Tocal

Date: Tuesday, 30 May 2023

Venue: Tocal College, 815 Tocal Road, Paterson, NSW 2421

Time: 8.00am – 12.00pm

Singleton

Date: Tuesday, 30 May 2023

Venue: Club Singleton, 50 Pitt Street, Singleton, NSW 2330

Time: 2.00pm – 6.00pm

Aberdeen

Date: Wednesday, 31 May 2023

Venue: Aberdeen Bowling Club, Jefferson Park New England Highway, Aberdeen, NSW 2336

Time: 8.00am – 12.00pm

Murrurundi

Date: Wednesday, 31 May 2023

Venue: Murrurundi Bowling Club, 131 Mayne Street, Murrurundi, NSW 2338

Time: 2.00pm – 6.00pm

Gunnedah

Date: Thursday, 1 June 2023

Venue: Club Gunnedah, 313 Conadilly Street, Gunnedah, NSW 2380

Time: 10.00am – 2.00pm

Boggabri

Date: Thursday, 1 June 2023

Venue: Boggabri Golf Club, Kamilaroi Highway, Boggabri, NSW 2382

Time: 3.00pm – 6.00pm

More details: https://huntergaspipeline.com.au/landholders-and-community/