Police Investigate After Brazen Thieves Steal Jet Ski From Lake Macquarie

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a brazen theft at Lake Macquarie over the weekend where a jet ski and a trailer were taken in broad daylight.

Inquiries so far have established that the blue and white Yamaha WaveRunner and a silver trailer – with NSW registration plates T-F-0-5-Y-O – were stolen from a home on Main Road, Speers Point around 3.20pm on Saturday.

It is understood the unknown offenders pulled up in a white ute, hooked up the trailer with the jet ski and towed it away.

The ute was last seen travelling east on Park Road and police are calling for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage from the area to get in touch with Crime Stoppers.

Inquiries are continuing.