More arrested as part of Strike Force Artal

Another of the accused in a $1.2 million dollar phone scam will front court today after being caught allegedly trying to escape the country.

The money laundering and fraud syndicate has been the subject of investigations by Strike Force Artal since July 2022.

Earlier this year investigators laid charges against a 27-year-old man accused of scamming a Singleton woman as part of the criminal groups activities and arrested a 36-year-old woman in Sydney last week over her alleged involvement. Both remain before the courts.

Around 8am on Tuesday detectives swooped on a 37-year-old man at Sydney Airport and police say he was attempting to flee.

He was denied bail to front Downing Centre Local Court on charges of dealing with the proceeds of crime greater than $10,000 dollars and offences relating to participation in a criminal group.

Investigations are ongoing.