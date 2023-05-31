Defence Housing Australia about to lodge DA for Stockton

Defence Housing Australia (DHA) will soon submit a development application to Port Stephens Council for a 232-lot housing development.

The development will be located at the former Rifle Range adjacent to Stockton Beach sand dunes on about 111-hectares of land.

DHA has done a mailbox drop this week to residents explaining where the project is up to – DHA said there will be a range of lot sizes available for single and double story dwellings with a portion of the homes built specifically for Defence and the surplus land will be sold to the public.

There will also be a central park and scenic walkways to nearby bushland and Stockton beach.

There’s a community information session at the Stockton RSL next Wednesday, June 7, between 4 and 7pm.

More details: https://www.dha.gov.au/development/residential/rifle-range-fern-bay