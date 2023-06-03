Flyover bridge as part of New England Highway upgrade set to open at Branxton

The long-awaited New England Highway upgrade at Belford is set to mark another milestone in the coming weeks, when the new flyover bridge opens to traffic.

$97 million is being spent on the entire project, which will provide three kilometres of dual carriageway on the highway, while the new bridge will improve turning right from the Golden Highway for the 25,000 motorists who use it each day.

Eight 40 tonne and four 65 tonne concrete beams have been installed to hold the flyover in place for years to come.

The whole three kilometre stretch is set to be complete later this year, a whole year ahead of schedule.

Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison says the project has been and will continue to be a big coup for the region.

So far construction has supported about 225 jobs, which has brought an economic boost to the Upper Hunter community.

“Road users can now travel along the new flyover bridge as well as the new eastbound carriageway, which opened to traffic earlier this year.

“This is a major milestone for the project, which is also on track to be completed a year ahead of schedule which is a huge credit to our contractors and workers,” Ms Aitchison said.