Name Newcastle’s tallest tower cranes

Locals can now vote to decide the names of two cranes working on one of the region’s major health infrastructure upgrades.

Towering over the future seven-storey $835 million John Hunter Health and Innovation Precinct are two tower cranes, and the task of naming the pair is being handed over to the community for a popular vote.

More than 300 entries were received from locals inspired by two birds that are typically found in the bushland on Awabakal land – the kookaburra and the cockatoo, and now a shortlist of six are ready for the community to vote on. The names on the shortlist are also inspired by local people including Tom who was a doctor from Newcastle who attended to patients in the Changi prison and Marilyn who was the first Aboriginal Nurse at John Hunter Hospital.

The shortlisted names are:

Kooka Konstructer and Crested Craner

Lifty and Lofty

Kookie and Rookie

Carly and Charlie

Johnny and Hunter

Tom and Marilyn

There are prizes for the chosen name of each crane and schools are encouraged to get involved.

1 st place – $200 book voucher

place – $200 book voucher 2 nd place – $150 book voucher

place – $150 book voucher 3 rd place – $100 book voucher

place – $100 book voucher School prize – $200 voucher for the most votes from a school

Visit here to vote: https://www.hneinfra.health.nsw.gov.au/news-and-publications/latest-news/2023/vote-for-the-best-crane-names. Entries close on Friday 9 June.

The John Hunter Health and Innovation Precinct will transform the delivery of healthcare and medical research in the region, with a new emergency department, more adult and paediatric critical care services, new maternity and birthing spaces and neonatal intensive care unit.

For more information about the project visit: https://hneinfra.health.nsw.gov.au/projects/john-hunter-health-innovation-precinct