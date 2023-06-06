Kathleen Folbigg breaks silence following 20 year prison pardon

Kathleen Folbigg has broken her silence for the first time since being released from jail yesterday.

The now 55-year-old spent her first night of freedom on the Mid North Coast, after two decades in prison since being convicted in 2003 for killing her four children

She was granted a pardon yesterday, following the release of preliminary findings from an inquiry into the deaths, which found reasonable doubt as to her guilt, due to new scientific evidence.

Ms Folbigg released a video statement today, saying her release is a major victory for science and truth.

“Today is a victory for science and especially truth.

“For the last 20 years I have been in prison, I have forever and will always think of my children, grieve for my children and miss them and love them terribly,” Ms Folbigg said.

She also thanked her friends and family who supported her during the decades long ordeal.

Once the final report from the inquiry is released, any quashing of the convictions will need to be action in the Court of Criminal Appeal, if it sees fit.