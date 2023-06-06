Local Marine Rescue crews en route to entangled whale

Local Marine Rescue Crews have been tasked to assist a whale entanglement off the Central Coast today.

Reports came in this morning of the mammal, which is likely heading north for the annual migration, has become stuck off Soldiers Beach at Norah Head.

Marine Rescue Volunteers on board Newcastle 30 and Lake Macquarie 30 are on route.

Marine Rescue NSW Hunter/Central Coast Zone Duty Operations Manager Courtney Greenslade says they have been requested by the National Parks and Wildlife Service to provide on water support for the disentanglement team.

“The Marine Rescue NSW vessels with play the role of mothership by carrying the NPWS crew and equipment,” Ms Greenslade said.

