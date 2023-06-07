Raptor North Nab Trio In Hunter Drug Bust

hree people have been charged in a drug bust by Raptor Squad North.

An investigation into drug supply across the Hunter was launched earlier this year and following extensive inquiries, around 9.20am on Tuesday officers raided a home at Kurri Kurri where two women – aged 28 and 23 – were arrested.

During the search, police located approximately 400 grams of methylamphetamine, Suboxone strips, $6515 in cash, and other items consistent with the supply of prohibited drugs.

The items were seized to undergo further forensic examination.

A short time later, police were attempting to talk to a 24-year-old man on Groves Road at Bennetts Green when he allegedly fled the scene in a car.

After two short pursuits through Lake Macquarie, Highway Patrol abandoned the chase due to safety concerns, but the vehicle was later found parked outside a property at Edgeworth.

The Tactical Unit, PolAir and the Dog Squad were called in and established a perimeter before the man was taken into custody and arrested at a nearby residence.

A crime scene warrant was then executed at the address, where police seized knuckle dusters and a small amount of suspected prohibited drugs which will undergo forensic examination.

Soon after, detectives attended a storage unit complex at Wallsend, where they executed a search warrant and seized a number of allegedly stolen number plates and a mobile phone sim card.

The 24-year-old man was taken to Toronto Police station and charged with two counts of deal with property proceeds of crime, participate criminal group contribute criminal, large commercial prohibited drug supply, as well as 12 offences relating to the police pursuits, including two counts of class A motor vehicle speed > 45km/h and drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous.

He was refused bail to appear before Toronto Local Court today.

The two women were taken to Cessnock Police Station, where the 28-year-old woman was charged with supply prohibited drug, deal with property proceeds of crime, and participate criminal group contribute criminal.

The 23-year-old woman was charged with supply prohibited drug, deal with property proceeds of crime, participate criminal group contribute criminal and possess prohibited drug.

They were both refused bail to appear before Cessnock Local Court today.

Inquiries by Raptor North continue.