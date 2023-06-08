Milton Orkopoulos allegedly bashed in prison

Former Swansea MP Milton Orkopoulos has been treated for multiple injuries after being bashed in prison.

The 65-year-old was found with suspected head injuries on Tuesday at Long Bay and taken to a Sydney hospital and treated for head, body and leg injuries.

It’s understood police are investigating the assault.

Orkopoulos is awaiting sentence after being found guilty in April of 26 child sex and drugs offences relating to four boys in Lake Macquarie and on the mid north coast between 1993 and 2003.