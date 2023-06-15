Man missing at Bolton Point

NSW Police are organising a search party for a man who failed to return home after going out in his boat yesterday.

43-year-old Ashley Mckellar took his runabout out yesterday at Bolton Point but never came home – his wife filed a missing persons report overnight.

He is described as being of Caucasian in appearance, about 185 centimetres tall, with a medium build and has short brown hair and wears dark-rimmed glasses.

His boat is a Telewater 4.8 metre aluminium runabout with registration plates VK844N and is believed to have launched it from the lake access at Bolton Point at about 10:30am on Wednesday.

NSW Police confirmed they actively searching for the man and Marine Rescue NSW said they have five vessels involved in the search including Port Stephens, Lemon Tree Passage, Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and Terrigal.

Water police and PolAir are also assisting.

If you have any information please get in touch with local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.