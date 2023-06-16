Police concerned for woman missing from Lake Macquarie

Police are concerned about a 36-year-old woman from Lake Macquarie who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday afternoon.

Officers are asking for the public’s help to find Angelina Tofaeono who was last seen at a shopping centre at Glendale, near Cardiff, about 1.00pm on Wednesday.

She was reported missing to officers from the Lake Macquarie Police District on Wednesday who have been investigating.

Angelina is described as being of Pacific Islander appearance, about 165-175cm tall, large build, with black hair. She was wearing a green jacket and black shorts.

Angelina lives with a number of medical conditions for which she needs regular medication and is known to frequent the areas of Burwood, Cameron Park and Farley.

Anyone who may have seen her or has information is urged to contact Lake Macquarie Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.