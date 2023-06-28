Vehicle stolen from Newcastle found with items allegedly for a drug lab

A car stolen from Newcastle has allegedly been found with items for a clandestine lab in Port Macquarie.

Police say they stopped the truck and trailer, reported to have been stolen, at about 11pm on Monday night on Hastings River Drive.

The vehicle was pulled over and a subsequent search uncovered the truck had been stolen from a Newcastle address back in February this year and the trailer was allegedly stolen from Taree earlier this month.

There were also glass beakers, chemicals and other items in the vehicle that were allegedly headed for a clandestine lab.

HAZMAT crews from Fire and Rescue NSW attended and rendered the scene safe before the vehicle was towed to undergo further analysis by forensic specialists.

A 40-year-old man was arrested at the scene before being taken to Port Macquarie Police Station where he was charged with two counts of goods in personal custody suspected being stolen, drive motor vehicle while licence suspended, use registrable vehicle not display authorised number plates, and drive conveyance taken without consent of owner.

He was granted conditional bail to appear before Port Macquarie Local Court in August.

Inquiries continue and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000