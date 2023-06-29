Suspicious Number Plates Lead Police To Uncover Alleged Drugs, Stolen Goods Stash At Thornton

Suspicious number plates led police to uncover an alleged stash of drugs and stolen goods in a vehicle at Thornton in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The 30-year-old was arrested by police at about 3am after officers grew suspicious that the vehicle he was driving was displaying altered number plates while traveling along Thomas Coke Drive.

Police believe property found in a search of the vehicle was stolen during a recent break and enter at Rutherford and also uncovered a small bag of methamphetamine.

The man was taken to Maitland Police Station where he was charged with with possess prohibited drug, use class A vehicle displaying altered number plate, possess vehicle part with altered/defaced etc part number, goods in personal custody suspected being stolen, and drive motor vehicle during disqualification period.

He was refused bail to appear before Maitland local court today.