Port Stephens Hunter police have issued an urgent warning for people not to overload power boards following a Hunter house fire.

In the early hours of Monday morning, NSW fire brigade crews we were called to help a resident on Guernsey St in Scone.

The resident came home to find her house full of smoke and a fire on the bed.

The cause was an incredibly overloaded power board.

Fire crews installed a smoke alarm after removing a mattress and making the exposed wires safe.