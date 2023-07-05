Man Dies After Workplace Accident On Hospital Construction Site

A worker has died following an accident at the John Hunter Hospital redevelopment construction site

A man has died following a workplace accident on a construction site at the John Hunter Hospital today.

About 9am, emergency services rushed to the worksite on Jacaranda Drive, New Lambton Heights to reports a man was trapped.

At the scene, a 20-year-old man was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before making the short trip across to the hospital in a critical condition, where he later died.

Newcastle City Police attended and established a crime scene which has been examined by specialist officers.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner and SafeWork NSW has been notified.

NSW Health Minister Ryan Park has offered his condolences to those who knew the man.

“I want to offer my deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the worker who tragically lost their life on the site of the John Hunter Hospital redevelopment.

“This is distressing for everyone involved and support and counselling is available for workers, staff and their families during this difficult time,” Mr Park said.

As inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.